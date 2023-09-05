New Zealand
1News

Young boy and his dad make major fossil find in North Canterbury

By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
8:00pm
David Love with the 62-million-year-old Zealandian Tropicbird fossil.

David Love with the 62-million-year-old Zealandian Tropicbird fossil. (Source: 1News)

A young boy and his dad have made a major fossil find in North Canterbury's Waipara that has global implications when it comes to understanding the evolution of birds.

The 62-million-year-old Zealandian Tropicbird specimen is almost completely intact. Leigh Love and his then-10 year old son David made the world-first discovery together in December 2020.

"Seventeen kilometres from home, it's just amazing. A flying bird, one of a kind, never been found anywhere else in the world. It's pretty special to have that on your doorstep," Love said.

"I was quite amazed at what came out of all the sediment. It was just really cool to see that," David told 1News.

The major find didn't come about by accident, with Love spending eight hours a day every day searching for fossils, clocking up thousands of hours in total.

On that fateful day in December 2020 his trained eye picked up something in the silt that looked a little different.

"I had a closer look and started working around this thing and all of a sudden realised I've got a skull."

Canterbury Museum's natural history curator Paul Scofield said the Loves were a "remarkable team".

David and Leigh Love.

David and Leigh Love. (Source: 1News)

"For more than 100 years this site has been studied by geologists and no one had found anything significant. This team, Leigh and his son, are now finding internationally significant fossil finds."

University of Canterbury senior research fellow Vanesa de Pietri explained the extinction of dinosaurs and other land and aquatic vertebrates 66 million years ago had left vacant a vast array of habitats that birds were able to conquer.

"Through all these bird fossils we are finding in the Waipara Greensand, many as old as 62.5 million years old, we know that Zealandian shores played a key role in the early evolutionary history of many seabirds.

"Worldwide, the fossil record of birds this age is poor, which makes these Canterbury finds so significant in understanding what was happening with birds during the first five million years following the extinction of the dinosaurs."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAnimalsScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

Young students from multiple schools have come together so staff can show them the possibilities of working in science, technology and the arts.

32 mins ago

2:08

Tiger at Auckland Zoo gives birth to stillborn cub, kills the other

Tiger at Auckland Zoo gives birth to stillborn cub, kills the other

It is not unusual for Sumatran tigers to kill smaller litters, as a larger litter offers a better chance of survival.

3:16pm

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

2:40pm

Engineers still want action taken over CTV building collapse

Engineers still want action taken over CTV building collapse

10:08am

Trucks crash and kill cow in Waikato, road closed

Trucks crash and kill cow in Waikato, road closed

6:30am

It’s against the law, so why are Kiwis with service dogs turned away?

It’s against the law, so why are Kiwis with service dogs turned away?

5:00am

9:03

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

19 mins ago

Invasive species cost global economy more than $400b annually — study

2:48

Invasive species cost global economy more than $400b annually — study

32 mins ago

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

2:08

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

8:44pm

Expert weighs in on couples who switch side of bed they sleep on

4:01

Expert weighs in on couples who switch side of bed they sleep on

8:36pm

'Hillbillies' to NZ champs: Southland Boys' First XV make history

2:16

'Hillbillies' to NZ champs: Southland Boys' First XV make history

8:22pm

Four MPs eyeing finance minister post clash over key issues

3:10

Four MPs eyeing finance minister post clash over key issues

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4