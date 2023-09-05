Cricket
1News

Williamson: Next month 'key' to Cricket World Cup participation

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
11:57am
Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

The first goal is crossed off but Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has some ways to go for him to have an impact at this year's Cricket World Cup.

Less than five months after rupturing his ACL in the Indian Premier League in April, Williamson's recovery was deemed good enough that he could play a part for New Zealand in the World Cup in India starting next month and he was named in this morning's squad for the tournament.

Williamson said there were "robust" conversations with selectors and medical staff prior to this morning's announcement to decide whether he was a safe selection next month but they felt "comfortable" with his progress.

It's an impressive feat, given an ACL injury has a recovery timeline usually of nine months, but the Kiwi batsman's determination to make the World Cup has helped speed up his return.

"It's great to have a bit of a goal but having said that, the health of my knee is without doubt the priority but naturally a world cup is an exciting prospect," Williamson said after his naming this morning.

"A lot of things have to align to consider that a reality but it keeps you in the gym every day working hard along with a fantastic team supporting me.

"It's been really pleasing to see the progress and taking those little steps forward."

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps first play England in a replay of the World Cup final four years ago at Ahmedabad on October 5 - a game Williamson conceded he was unsure he'll be fit for.

“It's really difficult to answer," he said of a "target" game.

“The next month is really key as to what that looks like - it's putting in the work, it's all the training and all those sorts of things.

"I think it's more about being fit and ready as soon as possible and there's been some really good signs so far. I'd be able to give you a better answer over the next three weeks."

The 33-year-old added his recovery has been "an interesting journey so far" but one he can't wait to reach the finish line for.

"A lot of it comes down to some of those quite intricate parts to the leg you've never considered before until you've had an injury like this," he said.

"A lot of my training, batting in the nets and those sorts of things, is at almost 100 percent give or take a few things.

"It's not too far off."

Cricket

