Williamson pulls off miracle to be named in World Cup squad

Kane Williamson's pulled off a miracle, named as part of the Black Caps squad for the Cricket World Cup.

Less than five months after rupturing his ACL in the Indian Premier League in April, Williamson's recovery is deemed good enough that he can play a part for New Zealand in the World Cup in India starting next month.

The 33-year-old was given very little chance of being fit for the tournament, with the general recovery timeframe up to nine months. But the ODI skipper has shown steady, encouraging progress, particularly over the past couple of months to give himself the chance of being named today. From the gym, to light throw downs and most recently facing bowlers in the nets.

He won't play in the upcoming ODIs against England and is even unlikely to be available for the early games at the World Cup. But the Black Caps deem his availability later in the tournament valuable enough to name him as one of their 15-strong squad.

“Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him," coach Gary Stead said.

“At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term."

Stead noted there wasn’t a specific match timeline on Williamson’s return to play.

“As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”

Williamson himself said he was delighted to be in a position to take part in what will be his fourth Cricket World Cup.

“Through this entire process I have tried to keep an open mind on when I might be able to return to cricket and not get too focused on one date or match. Being selected doesn’t change that and I know there’s still work to do and day by day goals to tick off to get back on the field with the team.”

Williamson’s played 161 ODIs for New Zealand amassing 6554 runs at an average of 47.83.

The remainder of the Black Caps' World Cup squad will be named next week.