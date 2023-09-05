Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Two people have been arrested in China after allegedly damaging a section of the Great Wall of China in the northern Shanxi province with an excavator.

State broadcaster CCTV said authorities in Youyu County received a report ob August 24 that a gap in the wall had been created in Yangqianhe Township.

Following an investigation, police said a 38-year-old man and 55-year-old woman had used an excavator to break through the wall to create a shortcut to pass through.

CCTV said "irreversible" damage had been done to the safety and integrity of that section of the wall.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The area, known as the 32nd Great Wall, is one of the surviving complete walls and watch towers dated back to the Ming Dynasty.