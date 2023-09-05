Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

The much-loved Laneway Festival has announced its lineup for this summer's edition, with UK rapper Stormzy leading the way.

The 18+ event is set to return to Auckland's Western Springs on Waitangi Day next year.

Alongside Stormzy, American singer-songwriters Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike are the headliners.

Kiwi favourites Unknown Mortal Orchestra are also set to take the stage, with AJ Tracey adding to the British rap selection and Angus Stone bringing his solo act Dope Lemon to Aotearoa's shores form across the ditch.

"This is not a drill... your #Laneway2024 lineup has arrived!" a post on the event's social media pages read. "See you there!"

But some fans were left underwhelmed.

"A far cry from the glory days of 2014 to 2018," one Facebook comment read.

"Stormzy is a big booking but overall this gives 'meh' vibes," an Instagram user said.

Others met this morning's announcement with excitement.

"I'm convinced this lineup was made exclusively for us," another Instagram user wrote, tagging a friend.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Tuesday at 11am.