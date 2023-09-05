New Zealand
1News

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

29 mins ago
UK rapper Stormzy.

UK rapper Stormzy. (Source: 1News)

The much-loved Laneway Festival has announced its lineup for this summer's edition, with UK rapper Stormzy leading the way.

The 18+ event is set to return to Auckland's Western Springs on Waitangi Day next year.

Alongside Stormzy, American singer-songwriters Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike are the headliners.

Kiwi favourites Unknown Mortal Orchestra are also set to take the stage, with AJ Tracey adding to the British rap selection and Angus Stone bringing his solo act Dope Lemon to Aotearoa's shores form across the ditch.

"This is not a drill... your #Laneway2024 lineup has arrived!" a post on the event's social media pages read. "See you there!"

But some fans were left underwhelmed.

"A far cry from the glory days of 2014 to 2018," one Facebook comment read.

"Stormzy is a big booking but overall this gives 'meh' vibes," an Instagram user said.

Others met this morning's announcement with excitement.

"I'm convinced this lineup was made exclusively for us," another Instagram user wrote, tagging a friend.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Tuesday at 11am.

New ZealandMusicAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

An axe and a machete were recovered from a bag carried by the alleged offenders.

34 mins ago

Final goodbye as The Caker closes its doors after 10 years

Final goodbye as The Caker closes its doors after 10 years

The Caker, Jordan Rondel, has made baking cool, even baking a wedding cake for Miley Cyrus' mother last month.

8:00pm

3:51

Burst water main floods multiple shops in Auckland's Ōrākei

Burst water main floods multiple shops in Auckland's Ōrākei

5:03pm

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

2:00pm

Drunk driver with three kids in car stopped near primary school

Drunk driver with three kids in car stopped near primary school

1:51pm

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

11:54am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

29 mins ago

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

34 mins ago

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

51 mins ago

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

10:16am

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

10:09am

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

More from Entertainment

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11 mins ago

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:42pm