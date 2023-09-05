Business
1News

Qantas boss resigns early amid airline's controversies

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
11:25am
Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, has advised he will bring forward his retirement by two months

Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, has advised he will bring forward his retirement by two months (Source: Getty)

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has announced his early departure from the airline amid a period of turbulence for the company.

Joyce, who was already set to leave, will now exit his role two months earlier than planned, with his departure scheduled for Wednesday, September 6.

In a statement the airline said: “Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce has advised the Board he will bring forward his retirement by two months to help the company accelerate its renewal.”

His decision comes in the wake of a challenging few weeks for Qantas, marked by public outrage over soaring airfare costs and criticism of the airline's refund policies during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

And just days ago the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Qantas to court, alleging it sold tickets for more than 8000 flights scheduled to leave between May and July last year, even after it had cancelled them.

Joyce's departure underscores the severity of the issues Qantas has faced and is seen as a response to mounting pressure from both passengers and stakeholders.

Vanessa Hudson, who is currently serving as chief customer officer, will take on the role of managing director and group CEO, effective from September 6.

It is estimated Joyce's leaving package is around A$24M (NZ$26.1M).

WorldEmploymentBusinessAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

After 11 years of the Lightning cable, the tech giant's newest phone will use a USB-C charging port - the same type used by most Android models.

41 mins ago

Brisbane man shot in head while eating fish and chips

Brisbane man shot in head while eating fish and chips

Michael Zanco was in a good mood as he ate fish and chips while waiting for housemate Andrew Donney to return home, a court has been told.

9:33am

Man allegedly tried to drown his own child at WA beach - police

Man allegedly tried to drown his own child at WA beach - police

7:00pm

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

4:30pm

0:58

$32m super yacht goes up in flames at Sydney dock

$32m super yacht goes up in flames at Sydney dock

Sun, Sep 3

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

Sun, Sep 3

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

0:47

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

9 mins ago

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

24 mins ago

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

39 mins ago

Problem gambling not about individuals but addictive machines, harmful products

11:14

Problem gambling not about individuals but addictive machines, harmful products

41 mins ago

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

46 mins ago

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

55 mins ago

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4