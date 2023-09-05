Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 22-year-old Auckland man who has a warrant for his arrest.

Talakai Finau was last seen in the Whanganui area and is known to frequent areas in Auckland Central and Pukekohe.

Police said he is dangerous and should not to be approached.

Finau was shot in the right eye during a home invasion in Mount Roskill in February 2020.

The bullet blinded him and then lodged in his brain, leaving him with a dead left ear, fractures and lacerations.

Anyone who has seen Talakai or has information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.