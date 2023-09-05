Entertainment
Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

10 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian, left, with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian, left, with husband Travis Barker. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kourtney Kardashian is "back home and with the kids" after a trip to the hospital.

The 44-year-old reality star - who is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - is expecting a baby with her Blink-182 rock star husband Travis Barker, 47, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday, but an insider has claimed she is now on the mend.

A source told People: "Kourtney is back home now with her kids. She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home, too."

Little is known about what happened to star to warrant a trip to the hospital, but the couple - who tied the knot in May 2022 - were seen in images obtained by Page Six on Sunday walking out of the Los Angeles-area medical facility and into a black SUV.

His group said in a statement online on Friday: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Hours before the statement, the musician had posted pictures of a banner that said: “Together we pray” and of a prayer room at Glasgow airport.

His ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 48, said she was “praying” for the rockstar and his wife after she heard the news.

The model, who has kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis, told photographers on Friday: “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound – obviously that’s important to me.

“Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family – and the baby and Kourtney and everyone – is safe and OK.”

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

