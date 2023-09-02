Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

2:55pm
Travis Barker.

Travis Barker. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Travis Barker has left Blink-182's world tour to deal with an "urgent family matter".

The 47-year-old drummer has left Europe to return home to California, but the band have so far remained tight-lipped about the precise reason for his abrupt exit.

They said on Instagram Story: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Travis hasn't made any public comment about his decision to return home. However, he has posted several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have been preparing for the arrival of their first child over recent months.

The loved-up couple announced their pregnancy to the world in June, when Kourtney attended a Blink-182 concert and was seen holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

The celebrity duo - who tied the knot in 2022 - also staged a gender reveal for family and friends.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Kourtney sat on Travis' lap as he sat behind his drum kit.

Travis could be seen saying to Kourtney: "Tell when you’re ready. Is our pyro guy ready?”

Kourtney - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - then smiled and said: "I don’t know what’s happening."

The musician gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers fell from the sky.

Guests could be heard shouting: "I knew it!"

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

The singer, 43, is accused of sexually assaulting two women, once in 2001 and another in 2003.

4:44pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

Thu, Aug 31

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Wed, Aug 30

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Dead whale washes up on Auckland beach

Dead whale washes up on Auckland beach

18 mins ago

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

32 mins ago

Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

43 mins ago

Popular bear shot dead in Italy, leaving cubs without mother

Popular bear shot dead in Italy, leaving cubs without mother

3:20pm

German man, 98, charged with accessory to murder at Nazi camp

German man, 98, charged with accessory to murder at Nazi camp

2:55pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

More from Entertainment

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

The Hoff was spotted alongside Rhys Darby at Auckland's Sky Tower on Friday.

18 mins ago

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

The musician has left the world tour citing an "urgent family matter".

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

9:15pm

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

8:15pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Fri, Sep 1