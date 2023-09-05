Rugby
1News

'Hillbillies' to NZ champs: Southland Boys' First XV make history

8:36pm

Southland Boys' High School has pulled off one of the great fairytale stories to come from our winter codes, up and down the country.

The school's First XV won the national rugby title at the weekend with a team made up of some of their region's best — including links to the All Blacks.

But their come-from-behind 32-29 triumph against first-time finalists Westlake Boys at Palmerston North on Sunday was still a stunner — even for their coach Jason Dermody.

Dermody was asked by 1News if he dreamt the team had a national title in them and, perhaps brutally honestly, he said: "Simple answer, no."

"This doesn't happen to Southland Boys' High School."

The squad of self-confessed battlers pipped Palmerston North Boys' High School 20-19 in the semis for their shot at the crown and in the final they made history, winning their school's first-ever national rugby title in its more than 100-year history.

Southland Boys' High School celebrates their First XV national title.

Southland Boys' High School celebrates their First XV national title. (Source: Getty)

There's even been talks of a ticker-tape parade in Invercargill to mark the occasion that means so much to so many, including former All Black and Southland great Leicester Rutledge.

"When an old fella at 71 starts crying and tears rolling out of my eyes, that is how I felt," Rutledge said.

Southland Boys' First XV simply defied the status quo for New Zealand schoolboy rugby with no import players in their ranks.

In fact, most come from farming backgrounds.

"[We're a] country team, kind of," fullback Jimmy Taylor said.

"We got called hillbillies [but that was] just fuelling us."

That fuel was then channelled into a meaningful direction, captain Gregor Rutledge added.

"Our coaches just love the game they teach at the school and then they come and coach us after school," he said.

"It's very special."

It's even more special when you meet the names featured in it.

There's coach Peter Skelt who has been part of the team for 38 years as well as coach Dermody, brother of current Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody. Then in the playing group there's Captain Rutledge and the Muliaina brothers.

While the surnames are well recognised in Kiwi rugby circles, Rutledge senior said they forged the beginnings of their own legacies on Sunday.

Southland Boys' High School players begin to celebrate after beating Westlake Boys in the final of the national First XV competition.

Southland Boys' High School players begin to celebrate after beating Westlake Boys in the final of the national First XV competition. (Source: Getty)

"They just didn't give up and that's what Southland spirit is all about — you don't give up."

No one epitomises that more than the nephew of Mils Muliana, Rico, who just last year was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I always wanted to be back," he said.

"The goal at the start of the year was to make top four, but winning this was extras on top."

And teammate Thomas Spain said there's plenty more to come.

"We're going again next year — that's ours next year as well!"

RugbySouthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Deep south flush with pride celebrating Rugby World Cup heroes

Deep south flush with pride celebrating Rugby World Cup heroes

The region raised some Black Ferns stars and is being gripped by tournament fever.

November 10, 2022

2:05

Bizarre scenes as fans evacuate onto pitch at NPC clash

Bizarre scenes as fans evacuate onto pitch at NPC clash

A fire alarm went off at Invercargill's Rugby Park Stadium during the game between Southland and Auckland.

August 14, 2022

All Blacks rookie Ethan De Groot asked coaches to debut this week

All Blacks rookie Ethan De Groot asked coaches to debut this week

July 6, 2021

Ethan de Groot hopes to inspire more All Blacks from Southland

Ethan de Groot hopes to inspire more All Blacks from Southland

June 22, 2021

Manawatu get first win of year eight rounds into Mitre 10 Cup season

Manawatu get first win of year eight rounds into Mitre 10 Cup season

November 1, 2020

Waikato take victory in dying moments over Southland

Waikato take victory in dying moments over Southland

October 4, 2020

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

20 mins ago

Invasive species cost global economy more than $400b annually — study

2:48

Invasive species cost global economy more than $400b annually — study

33 mins ago

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

2:08

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

8:44pm

Expert weighs in on couples who switch side of bed they sleep on

4:01

Expert weighs in on couples who switch side of bed they sleep on

8:36pm

'Hillbillies' to NZ champs: Southland Boys' First XV make history

2:16

'Hillbillies' to NZ champs: Southland Boys' First XV make history

8:22pm

Four MPs eyeing finance minister post clash over key issues

3:10

Four MPs eyeing finance minister post clash over key issues

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4