Bizarre scenes as fans evacuate onto pitch at NPC clash

Source: 1News

There were bizarre scenes at Invercargill's Rugby Park Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as fans were forced to evacuate onto the pitch due to a fire alarm going off during an NPC match between Southland and Auckland.

The second half was only minutes old when the alarm sounded around the stadium.

Fans emptied the stands to wait on the pitch with players as it rang out for around 10 minutes.

Sky Sport commentator Karl Te Nana said: "We have been around for a long time and to have this happen for the first time ever, it's quite buzzy!"

Play eventually got underway 20 minutes after the interruption, with Auckland ahead by 14-6.

It's unclear what caused the alarm at this stage.

RugbySouthland

