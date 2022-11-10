Deep south flush with pride celebrating Rugby World Cup heroes

The deep south is flush with pride as fans celebrate their Rugby World Cup heroes ahead of the big final showdown this weekend.

Southland has raised some Black Ferns stars and are gripped by tournament fever.

In the small town of Riverton, you do not have to look far to find out that prop Amy Rule is their favourite Black Fern.

Her old stomping ground, Aparima College, along with the local primary school are absolutely pumped with more than 100 students chanting and flying banners.

There are signs down the street, on home fences and on nearly every window at the school.

It has left the Rule almost uncomfortable, jokingly telling 1News "that was pretty cool. Could've picked a better photo!"

Her mum, Christine Rule, said she's been enjoying every moment.

"[It's a] great atmosphere, good to see, small town girl, good for the town, good for the Riverton rugby club, high school, primary school."

The local rest home where she worked is fizzing, decorating their common lounge for the occasion.

General Manager Dianne Clark said: "Amy worked here as a caregiver.

"Huge pride, we are all so proud of her...[she's] brought the community together."

"It's very exciting."

But as Rule and the Black Ferns go through their final preparations in Auckland, her fans back home are also getting ready.

The Riverton Rugby Football Club have purchased a brand new 86-inch TV for the big match.

"We've invited families to have a real family night, a big of touch out there, watch the game, bit of a BBQ in between," Club secretary Adele Bevin said.

Down the road in Invercargill, another Southland Black Fern player Amy du Plessis' photo still hangs on the walls at Southland Girls' High School.

Her success inspiring its current students who filmed a haka of support for her.

"It's just awesome we're so proud of Amy, she's really set amazing goals she's worked so hard to get where she is," Du Plessis' former first XV manager Nicola Hawkes told 1News.

The next generation is now looking to follow her example.

"Coming from Southland, knowing its not a very big community, it's really nice to knowing someone from this part of New Zealand is representing us," Student, Tarnee Gallen said.

The attitude of the pair stands out to their former senior Southland rugby coach Aloma Williams.

"Antlers up girls!"

"Doing us proud definitely, and living the dream, a real inspiration too," she said.

Their devoted fans in the south hoping they can now inspire their idols for the big finale.