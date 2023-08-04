New Zealand
Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

37 mins ago
Image showing who is believed to be Tom Phillips at Bunnings

Image showing who is believed to be Tom Phillips at Bunnings (Source: Supplied)

There has been a fourth sighting of Marokopa father Tom Phillips, who has been missing with his three kids for over 18 months.

Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, along with their father, have been missing since December 2021.

Inspector Will Loughrin said yesterday there had been three reported sightings of Phillips, but not the children, across Waikato on Wednesday.

Today on Breakfast, Inspector Loughrin said there had been a fourth sighting on Wednesday at Bunnings South in Hamilton.

Police also released an image of who they believe to be Phillips shopping while disguised at Bunnings.

Phillips, who disappeared with his three children 19 months ago, was spotted yesterday driving a Toyota Hilux ute in Waikato.

Phillips, who disappeared with his three children 19 months ago, was spotted yesterday driving a Toyota Hilux ute in Waikato. (Source: 1News)

Phillips was seen driving a stolen brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute in the Pokuru area near Te Awamutu at 12.30pm yesterday afternoon.

There was also a sighting of Phillips at the Bunnings Te Rapa car park in Hamilton at about 4pm by a person known to him.

Ute with Tom Phillips believed to be driving at Bunnings in Te Rapa.

Ute with Tom Phillips believed to be driving at Bunnings in Te Rapa. (Source: Supplied)

At 6.45pm yesterday, the same ute was seen again in Kawhia and Phillips was believed to be behind the wheel. Loughrin said there was an altercation between Phillips and another man.

Police are urgently seeking sightings of the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute.

Police are urgently seeking sightings of the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute. (Source: Supplied)

He said the altercation was between Tom and a member of the community who recognised him, which led to the person calling police, which “allowed us to piece a number of things together”.

