Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips may have set up a campsite while on the run with his missing three children, police say.

It comes as police this evening released new details about his movements on Wednesday, August 2.

Phillips and his three kids – Jayda, 10; Maverick, 8; and Ember, 7 – have been missing since December 2021.

On that day, Phillips was seen at two Bunnings stores in Waikato.

In the early afternoon, he was seen at Bunnings South on Kahikatea Dr, where he purchased various equipment.

At around 4pm, Phillips was seen at Bunnings in Te Rapa, where he made further purchases.

"He used a large amount of cash to make these purchases and the items purchased suggest that Tom may have set up a campsite," police said.

The items include headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

Police say they are "following all available lines of enquiry and are continuing to ask people with new information to come forward".

"Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information reported to us where relevant.

"We know Tom has been sighted at retail locations across the Waikato region, but we need people to stay alert and to contact Police immediately if they become suspicious."

Officers involved in the investigation urged members of the public "not to take any action themselves" but to contact police.