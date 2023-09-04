Health
1News

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
35 mins ago

Some of those needing inpatient mental health care in Christchurch, have a new home with two new buildings finally in operation at Hillmorton Hospital.

The new buildings are a stark contrast from the current facilities which one former patient has described as "pretty dire." A former patient told 1News that, although it's no "magic bullet, the benefits of the upgrade will be huge.

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury mental health facilities clinical lead Rebecca Webster said the new facilities will provide inpatient services for child and adolescent mental health.

“They'll also provide inpatient services for our mothers and babies and eating disorder consumers and also some of our consumers from Princess Margaret who require extended treatment or rehabilitation support,” she said.

Until now those services have been based at Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere, but the aging site wasn't fit for purpose. On three occasions last year, it had no running water.

Webster said: "These facilities have been desperately needed for quite a number of years, so we've been in design for these facilities since 2019 when the Government approved the funding so it's been a long time coming."

The Health Minister opened the buildings in May and patients were due to move in the following month, but that had been delayed for "operational and clinical safety reasons".

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. (Source: Getty)

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's clinical director of Child, Adolescent and Family services, Valerie Black, said the new environment comes with new treatment options.

“It will be very great to be finally in," she said.

“We have this beautiful room that we call our moon room. And that's a very low light sensory space, with a lot of sensory items, and that can help you de-escalate in a calming way and then we have a gym so that for people who need to de-escalate by more active movement."

Meanwhile, an on-site classroom has breakout rooms available.

Southern Health School principal Helen Mantell said: “The teachers are really excited to get into the space and have the students coming in and working in different ways, different options of learning that will mean they can progress in their learning."

Staff feel the new buildings will offer a sense of hope, according to Webster.

“I think this is going to be really life-changing for people who you know use our services but also our staff," she said.

New ZealandHealthChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

The Health and Disability Commissioner said the woman's transfer to a hospital four hours away from home amounted to abandonment.

8:23pm

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Allan resigned from her ministerial portfolios after a car crash in July and isn't running for re-election.

3:18pm

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

2:00pm

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

12:28pm

6:58

Big jump in birthing injuries being covered by ACC

Big jump in birthing injuries being covered by ACC

11:29am

Good Sorts: Volunteer handyman who maintains Kate Sheppard's home

Good Sorts: Volunteer handyman who maintains Kate Sheppard's home

5:00am

2:27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

35 mins ago

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

2:01

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

8:55pm

Quarter-billion wiped off SkyCity value as gambling harm reduction urged

4:07

Quarter-billion wiped off SkyCity value as gambling harm reduction urged

8:23pm

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

8:00pm

Final goodbye as The Caker closes its doors after 10 years

3:51

Final goodbye as The Caker closes its doors after 10 years

7:52pm

Dick Smith customers angry at pre-ticked membership, $149 fee

6:19

Dick Smith customers angry at pre-ticked membership, $149 fee

7:21pm

Courtney Duncan wins 4th world champs with mum trackside

1:54

Courtney Duncan wins 4th world champs with mum trackside

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Sun, Sep 3