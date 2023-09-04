New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

Some of those needing inpatient mental health care in Christchurch, have a new home with two new buildings finally in operation at Hillmorton Hospital.

The new buildings are a stark contrast from the current facilities which one former patient has described as "pretty dire." A former patient told 1News that, although it's no "magic bullet, the benefits of the upgrade will be huge.

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury mental health facilities clinical lead Rebecca Webster said the new facilities will provide inpatient services for child and adolescent mental health.

“They'll also provide inpatient services for our mothers and babies and eating disorder consumers and also some of our consumers from Princess Margaret who require extended treatment or rehabilitation support,” she said.

Until now those services have been based at Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere, but the aging site wasn't fit for purpose. On three occasions last year, it had no running water.

Webster said: "These facilities have been desperately needed for quite a number of years, so we've been in design for these facilities since 2019 when the Government approved the funding so it's been a long time coming."

The Health Minister opened the buildings in May and patients were due to move in the following month, but that had been delayed for "operational and clinical safety reasons".

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. (Source: Getty)

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's clinical director of Child, Adolescent and Family services, Valerie Black, said the new environment comes with new treatment options.

“It will be very great to be finally in," she said.

“We have this beautiful room that we call our moon room. And that's a very low light sensory space, with a lot of sensory items, and that can help you de-escalate in a calming way and then we have a gym so that for people who need to de-escalate by more active movement."

Meanwhile, an on-site classroom has breakout rooms available.

Southern Health School principal Helen Mantell said: “The teachers are really excited to get into the space and have the students coming in and working in different ways, different options of learning that will mean they can progress in their learning."

Staff feel the new buildings will offer a sense of hope, according to Webster.

“I think this is going to be really life-changing for people who you know use our services but also our staff," she said.