Entertainment
1News

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

55 mins ago
Paul McCartney and his iconic Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass.

Paul McCartney and his iconic Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass. (Source: Getty)

An international search effort has been launched to find Paul McCartney’s iconic Höfner bass guitar.

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles' iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

Bought for NZ$63.50 in Hamburg, Germany, the Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass has become one of the most recognisable basses in the world.

It was used to record much of the Beatles' early albums and was played during the band’s iconic Ed Sullivan Show performance - which rocketed the band to fame in the US.

Now, 54 years after it went missing, Paul McCartney has urged Höfner to track down his beloved bass, BBC reports.

"It's not clear where it was stored, who might have been there,” said Nick Wass, who is heading the project.

"For most people, they will remember it... it's the bass that made the Beatles," Wass said.

It’s believed the bass could fetch millions at auction, given McCartney’s other bandmates' guitars sold in the six-figure range.

However, those searching say McCartney just wants his bass back.

"Höfner's hunch is that someone will come forward purely on goodwill, and whoever has it probably doesn't even realise what it is they've got,” Scott Jones, who is joining the search, said.

"It would be nice if it could go on public display one day - and if the only way someone is going to come forward is to make some money from it, then so be it, because at least it would be found.

"But ultimately, we're just doing this to get Paul his guitar back. We know via Nick and Höfner that it's what he's always wanted."

The campaign has been live for less than 48 hours, and Höfner told the BBC they’ve already received hundreds of leads.

EntertainmentUK and EuropeMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney looked “sombre as she quickly got into the back of the vehicle”, a witness said.

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

Farnham has given permission for You're the Voice to be used in ads promoting a yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

5:00am

'That's what riled me' - Noel Gallagher explains Adele feud

'That's what riled me' - Noel Gallagher explains Adele feud

3:16pm

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Sat, Sep 2

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Sat, Sep 2

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Thu, Aug 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

11 mins ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

27 mins ago

Hot and dry spring forecast for Gisborne welcomed

Hot and dry spring forecast for Gisborne welcomed

43 mins ago

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

55 mins ago

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:28pm

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

6:58

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

11 mins ago

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

55 mins ago

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

4:00pm