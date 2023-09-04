Final goodbye as The Caker closes its doors after 10 years

The iconic Caker bakery on Auckland's Karangahape Rd closed for the final time yesterday after a sweet decade in business.

Founder Jordan Rondel announced early last month the shop would be closing.

Rondel told Seven Sharp yesterday was "such a sad day" but that it was "heartwarming" to see people come in and express their love for the business.

"It's more than a few ingredients that have come together. These cakes are symbolic of people's best days — weddings, birthdays and anniversaries."

Rondel, a self-taught baker, quit university at 21 to follow her dream.

“I wanted to start a trend around home baking and the idea that cakes can taste even better than they look.”

And start a trend she did. She's authored books, judged TVNZ's The Great Kiwi Bake Off, and even catered for celebrities.

After whipping up a cake for Miley Cyrus' birthday in May, the popstar sung out for a cake for her mother's wedding last month.

"That was really cool, we delivered them to Malibu a couple of weekends ago."

Shutting up shop for the last time was bittersweet, but Rondel said she knew "deep down it was the right decision" to make way for The Caker to grow in other ways.

Watch The Caker close the door on her bakery in the bittersweet video above.