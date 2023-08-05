'Heartbreaking': The Caker's Jordan Rondel shuts Auckland shop

The Caker's Jordan Rondel has announced her iconic Karangahape Rd bakery will close its doors after a decade.

The bakery has been the foundation of Rondel's cake kits, and she described the closing as "heartbreaking" in a post on Instagram.

"This bakery has been the foundation for building what The Caker is today - a brand and a community that extends 2 continents and is in the homes of thousands upon thousands of cake lovers. 446 K’Road was the homebase for developing my cake kits. I wrote recipe books there. It became a hub for collaborating with all sorts of brands, artists and friends and it’s where I developed my own identity.

"So yeah it’s heartbreaking to say this part of The Caker journey is coming to an end, but change opens doors to innovation and fresh possibilities, and I am confident that with more space in my brain, my future endeavors will bring even more value to you, my amazing Caker community."

Rondel thanked her supporters and said she would continue to travel back and forth to New Zealand from Los Angeles for projects, and teased future collabs and TV appearances.

Before the bakery shuts up shop for good, Aucklanders will be able to enjoy "iconic end-of-an-era releases" over the next month.

The last day to pick up cakes will be September 3.