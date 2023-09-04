Drunk driver with three kids in car stopped near primary school

Tāmaki Makaurau police said they are "blown away" following a "disappointing number of drunk drivers" on the road this past weekend.

This includes two drivers, one with three kids in their vehicle, who were stopped outside a primary school in Papakura on Friday morning.

One driver was twice over the alcohol limit, while the other was nearly three times over.

Counties Manukau road policing manager Tony Wakelin said it was the last place police expected to return positive breath tests.

“This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are stopped by police, no matter where or what time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested.

“The most important message police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.”

In Auckland City meanwhile, police were unimpressed by the number of drivers caught over the legal limit on Friday and Saturday night.

Auckland City road policing coordinator Tony Ngau Chun said more than 9,000 drivers were breath tested across 19 checkpoints and 15 were processed for excess breath alcohol.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist," Ngau Chun said.

“It is pleasing to see drivers and the community accept that road safety is everybody’s business, but drink-driving poses a huge threat to other road users.

"People can expect to see an increased Police presence on our roads. Expect to see us anywhere, anytime.”