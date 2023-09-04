New Zealand
1News

Drunk driver with three kids in car stopped near primary school

1:51pm

(Source: 1News)

Tāmaki Makaurau police said they are "blown away" following a "disappointing number of drunk drivers" on the road this past weekend.

This includes two drivers, one with three kids in their vehicle, who were stopped outside a primary school in Papakura on Friday morning.

One driver was twice over the alcohol limit, while the other was nearly three times over.

Counties Manukau road policing manager Tony Wakelin said it was the last place police expected to return positive breath tests.

“This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking,” he said.

“If you are stopped by police, no matter where or what time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested.

“The most important message police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.”

In Auckland City meanwhile, police were unimpressed by the number of drivers caught over the legal limit on Friday and Saturday night.

Auckland City road policing coordinator Tony Ngau Chun said more than 9,000 drivers were breath tested across 19 checkpoints and 15 were processed for excess breath alcohol.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist," Ngau Chun said.

“It is pleasing to see drivers and the community accept that road safety is everybody’s business, but drink-driving poses a huge threat to other road users.

"People can expect to see an increased Police presence on our roads. Expect to see us anywhere, anytime.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

The machine fractured two fingers on Matthew Nevill's left hand and resulted in three fingers on his right hand having to be partially amputated.

3:08pm

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

The Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade described the offender as a "dropkick" and urged the community to contact police if they knew anything.

2:24pm

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

2:00pm

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

11:54am

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

9:08am

2:20

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

7:38am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

0:58

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

40 mins ago

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

49 mins ago

Gore council chief executive Stephen Parry resigns

2:29

Gore council chief executive Stephen Parry resigns

58 mins ago

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

3:18pm

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

3:08pm

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Sun, Sep 3