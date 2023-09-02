Freedoms NZ protesters block entrance to Labour campaign launch

Freedoms NZ protesters gathered outside the Aotea Centre in Auckland ahead of the Labour Party's campaign launch this afternoon.

The political alliance, co-led by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and Sue Grey, held signs and shouted slogans at Labour members and supporters, who have since moved past them and into the building.

The group chanted: "No more Labour pains."

37th Prime Minister Helen Clark speaking at Labour's 2023 campaign launch. (Source: 1News)

Inside the building, one protester with unknown affiliations yelled at former prime minister Helen Clark as she spoke on stage.

Security walked him out as the crowd clapped and chanted "let's go Labour, let's go".

"A rather noisy guest just went, and I'm sure the next ones will as well," Clark chuckled after he was escorted out.

As Labour Leader Chris Hipkins took to the stage, a second protester with no clear alignment began yelling and was subsequently walked out.

"I say to our friends from Vision New Zealand: if you want real vision, it's with the Labour Party," Hipkins chimed to roaring applause.

Two more protesters in upper level seats were drowned out by pro-Labour chants soon after, Hipkins telling the crowd "thank you for having my back, I can tell you I've got yours as well".

A fifth protester then stood, the audience drowning him out and one supporter attempting to block his view with a Labour Party t-shirt.

"I think it's at about this point in my speech where I say 'up the wahs'," Hipkins joked as the man was walked out.

A sixth protester sitting near the previous one was soon walked out.

"Labour's also the party of democracy, we are the party that says a small group of loud people should not drown out the voices of the majority," Hipkins said, taking a jab at the protesters.

Freedoms NZ protesters attempt to block Labour members from entering Aotea Center. (Source: 1News)

Disruptions to political events by Freedoms NZ are likely to become a regular theme in the lead-up to this year's election.

On Monday, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon's media stand-up in Pakuranga was interrupted by Vision New Zealand candidate Karl Mokaraka, his party falling under the Freedoms NZ umbrella.

Chris Hipkins was also heckled by Mokaraka during a walkabout in Ōtara last month.