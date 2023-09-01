New Zealand
1News

Waka Kotahi fee changes confirmed: What does it mean for you?

12:36pm
A performance review found the transport regulator was under-funded and under-resourced.

A performance review found the transport regulator was under-funded and under-resourced. (Source: istock.com)

Waka Kotahi NZTA is set to introduce a number of price changes to its services from October 1.

It's part of an effort to help plug a $100 million shortfall, and the Government's approval of the plan was announced today.

It comes after a performance review, commissioned by the Ministry of Transport in 2019, found the transport regulator was under-funded and under-resourced. New Zealand road users will make up $66 million of the deficit in new fees and charges.

"The review also showed that some people and companies are paying more for services than they should, some less, and others are not paying at all," Waka Kotahi's Neil Cook said this morning. "The approved changes will fix those issues."

So, in real terms, what does it all mean?

Changes to rego fees

If you renew your car's registration online before October 1, you'll pay an administration fee of $4.10.

If you renew it online after October 1, the administration fee will be $8.66.

The administration fee for renewals through agents or by mail will also increase.

By mail, it'll rise from $2.99 to $14.17; by agent, it'll rise from $7.20 to $11.99; and by industry agent, it'll rise from $2.79 to $7.95.

Changes to licence fees

Fees for re-sitting driver's licence tests are to be scrapped.

Waka Kotahi said this will lower the average cost for obtaining a learner, restricted or full licence, because so many people need to sit the test multiple times.

Licence prices are made up of an application fee and the cost of the actual theory or practical test. If the test is failed, currently you have to pay to sit it again.

Fees for those sitting their learner licence will rise slightly from the current price of $93.90 to $96.10, while those aiming for a restricted licence will have to pay $167.50, an increase of just over $30 from $134.80.

The cost of a full driver licence application and test will drop from $109.50 to $98.90.

The full list of changes is available here.

New ZealandTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

Auckland Transport described it as an "idiotic and potentially deadly stunt".

6:39pm

0:06

KiwiRail rejects NZTA account of potential Te Huia train collision

KiwiRail rejects NZTA account of potential Te Huia train collision

The risk of a collision has been held up by Waka Kotahi as an important difference between the Te Huia and other trains.

4:23pm

2:01

Tech glitch halts Auckland bus, train, ferry departure boards

Tech glitch halts Auckland bus, train, ferry departure boards

2:22pm

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

Wed, Aug 30

4:18

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

Tue, Aug 29

Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

Tue, Aug 29

3:31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

BREAKING

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

14 mins ago

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

15 mins ago

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

28 mins ago

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

45 mins ago

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

1:10pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31