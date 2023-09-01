Waka Kotahi fee changes confirmed: What does it mean for you?

Waka Kotahi NZTA is set to introduce a number of price changes to its services from October 1.

It's part of an effort to help plug a $100 million shortfall, and the Government's approval of the plan was announced today.

It comes after a performance review, commissioned by the Ministry of Transport in 2019, found the transport regulator was under-funded and under-resourced. New Zealand road users will make up $66 million of the deficit in new fees and charges.

"The review also showed that some people and companies are paying more for services than they should, some less, and others are not paying at all," Waka Kotahi's Neil Cook said this morning. "The approved changes will fix those issues."

So, in real terms, what does it all mean?

Changes to rego fees

If you renew your car's registration online before October 1, you'll pay an administration fee of $4.10.

If you renew it online after October 1, the administration fee will be $8.66.

The administration fee for renewals through agents or by mail will also increase.

By mail, it'll rise from $2.99 to $14.17; by agent, it'll rise from $7.20 to $11.99; and by industry agent, it'll rise from $2.79 to $7.95.

Changes to licence fees

Fees for re-sitting driver's licence tests are to be scrapped.

Waka Kotahi said this will lower the average cost for obtaining a learner, restricted or full licence, because so many people need to sit the test multiple times.

Licence prices are made up of an application fee and the cost of the actual theory or practical test. If the test is failed, currently you have to pay to sit it again.

Fees for those sitting their learner licence will rise slightly from the current price of $93.90 to $96.10, while those aiming for a restricted licence will have to pay $167.50, an increase of just over $30 from $134.80.

The cost of a full driver licence application and test will drop from $109.50 to $98.90.

The full list of changes is available here.