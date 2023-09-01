How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

A number plate with 'UPDWAH' on it is being auctioned on TradeMe and all of the money raised will go towards putting some children through boarding school.

The number plate references the slogan 'Up the Wahs', which means Go the Warriors.

After purchasing the unique number plate three weeks ago, Hokianga Awhi Trust member Kyle Brown and a group of his friends decided to sell the number plate and put the money they raise towards the trust.

"The boys did a little vote and they put it to the trust and said 'let's sell it on TradeMe', and all the money that we raise is going to go towards the Hokianga Awhi Trust, so I was very thankful about that," Brown told Breakfast.

Brown set up the trust seven years ago after living in the Hokianga for several years, successfully putting six kids through boarding school. He is currently helping another two students.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I really wanted to help out and try and support them. We got a group of friends together and friends families that have contributed. We've got some real awesome, loyal supporters which we're very thankful for."

The trust doesn't have a specific focus aspect, but is rather a way to present the kids with a range of opportunities they might not have had otherwise, Brown said.

"It's not about sporting or academic excellence. I don't care if they're in the first XV, or getting A grades. It's about giving kids a chance and an opportunity to go to boarding school, that they couldn't normally afford to do."

The auction, which closes on Sunday at 8pm, has currently raised more than $4000.

Brown said they have a goal of raising $6000, which looks to be achievable goal after One NZ chief executive Jason Paris vowed to match the amount they raise up to $10,000.

"I just think that Warriors fans and the game of league, they help each other when people are doing it tough, and I think this is great for the game and great for the Hokianga. We wanna get behind anything that's good for the One NZ Warriors and great for those New Zealanders that might need some help along the way," Paris said on Breakfast.