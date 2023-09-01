Netball
1News

Former England centurion not surprised by Roses side to tour NZ

By Kate Wells, Sport Reporter
55 mins ago
Maria Tutaia competes against Eboni Usoro-Brown during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Maria Tutaia competes against Eboni Usoro-Brown during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (Source: Photosport)

Eboni Usoro-Brown, who played over 100 Tests for England, has warned Netball New Zealand and the Silver Ferns the side picked to contest this year's Taini Jamison Trophy series shouldn't be underestimated.

On Thursday morning the English team was named, and not one of the 12 players who claimed silver at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town was selected.

Instead, an inexperienced squad of 14 has been named, featuring seven debutants. Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie told 1News the selections were 'disappointing' and 'disrespectful'.

England's reasoning was to give players a planned break. Usoro-Brown, formally Beckford-Chambers, says after a four-year cycle there always has to be a rebuilding phase.

"I think from an England Roses perspective they've came off the World Cup and Commonwealth Games the year before, it meant many of those athletes, the likes of Eleanor Cardwell, Helen Housby were playing in the grand final of [Australia's] Suncorp Super Netball," Usoro-Brown explained.

"In terms of the selections being made, I think it's quite logical to breed some new talent, it's a great point within the cycle to really expose some of our young guns."

Usoro-Brown says the squad is filled with talented players, though New Zealanders don't get to see them play domestically with no access to the UK Super League.

"There is talent that's around the England Roses setup, and really exciting talent - dynamic.

"I think you'll be pleasantly surprised. It's not the bigger names, the superstars you're used to seeing, but I think it will be a good test for the Silver Ferns."

England celebrate their silver medals at the Netball World Cup.

England celebrate their silver medals at the Netball World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

The first test is on September 24 in Christchurch, which will be six weeks since England played in the World Cup final. Although that seems sufficient time off, Usoro-Brown added she understood why the top players have been given a big break.

"The likes of Nat Metcalf, Layla Guscoth, you've got to think about their loads in the last couple of years. This is the prime opportunity to give them a rest, we've got a very busy calendar coming up going into 2024. In this series, in this moment of time given the success of the Roses at the World Cup, it's a great way in which to see the development and the longevity of the England Roses programme."

England will also be without head coach Jess Thirlby. Technical coach Liana Leota, who played 41 Tests for the Silver Ferns, will lead the side in Thirlby's absence.

Usoro-Brown said it's important for Thirlby to have some time off and be with her family, following the death of her father shortly before the World Cup.

"Her [Thirlby] father passed away and she still stepped on that plane with the Roses and was out in South Africa for six or seven weeks. She didn't have that time to bond with her family, to grieve and lay her father to rest."

The Silver Ferns teams for the Taini Jamison Trophy and Constellation Cup will be named in the coming days.

NetballSilver Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Central Pulse teen set to live out Silver Ferns dream

Central Pulse teen set to live out Silver Ferns dream

Amelia Walmsley burst into tears when she told her parents she had been selected.

Thu, Aug 24

1:50

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

Former Australia coach Lisa Alexander believes there's room for changes at both the domestic and international levels to help not only the Silver Ferns, but other sides too.

Fri, Aug 18

2:13

Silver Ferns' World Cup defence over after late England surge

Silver Ferns' World Cup defence over after late England surge

Sat, Aug 5

Silver Ferns with plenty to ponder before England semi-final

Silver Ferns with plenty to ponder before England semi-final

Fri, Aug 4

1:52

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

Thu, Aug 3

South Africa snatch dramatic draw with Silver Ferns at World Cup

South Africa snatch dramatic draw with Silver Ferns at World Cup

Thu, Aug 3

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

20 mins ago

Police search for wanted man in North Canterbury

Police search for wanted man in North Canterbury

36 mins ago

Tesla upgrades its cheapest electric car in New Zealand

Tesla upgrades its cheapest electric car in New Zealand

55 mins ago

Former England centurion not surprised by Roses side to tour NZ

Former England centurion not surprised by Roses side to tour NZ

3:41pm

Former F1 driver going to court after being 'robbed' of 2008 title

Former F1 driver going to court after being 'robbed' of 2008 title

3:23pm

The best ice cream in New Zealand revealed

The best ice cream in New Zealand revealed

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31