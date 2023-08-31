Breakers to play games against NBA's Trailblazers, Jazz

The Breakers have locked on two impressive mid-season fixtures for their upcoming campaign with the Kiwi NBL club headed to the US to play against the NBA's Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz.

The Breakers confirmed this morning they will play the Trailblazers and Jazz in October, with the game against Portland particularly special for the club.

The Trailblazers signed former Breaker Rayan Rupert as the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft two months ago and also have former Breakers' assistant coach Jacob Mooallen on their staff as their analytics coach.

Mooallen spent two seasons with the Breakers in Australia working alongside Mody Maor during the Covid years while Rupert helped the Breakers' resurgence in the Australian NBL as they reached the Finals last season.

"We are excited to continue the tradition of participating in the NBL versus NBA games," Breakers majority owner Matt Walsh said.

"It's an amazing opportunity for our players to play on basketball's biggest stage against the best teams in the world."

The Breakers will play the Portland Trailblazers on October 11 and the Utah Jazz on October 17 (NZT).