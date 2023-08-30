New Zealand
1News

Third person dies after crash south of Dunedin, victims named

1:43pm
Emergency services were called to the crash in Titri about 12.15pm on Monday.

A third person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 south of Dunedin earlier this week.

Police have also named those killed in the crash.

Kreshar Fruean, 37, and Andrew Sheehan, 53, of Te Kuiti, died at the scene.

John Banbury, 63, of Whakatāne, died in hospital last night.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

