Road closed after vehicle, bike crash in Christchurch's Linwood

Police are responding after a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle in Christchurch's Linwood this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the Avonside Drive crash at the intersection with Linwood Ave about 6.45am.

"The serious crash unit have been advised," a police spokesperson said.

"The road is closed and motorists are advised to take an alternate route."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed crews attended the scene. They sent two fire trucks to assist police and ambulance staff.