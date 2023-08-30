Health
1News

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

12:20pm

The Government will roll out a nationwide program of joint police and health teams responding to emergency calls from people in mental distress.

This will see the current police-led response being replaced by a multi-agency effort.

About one in 10 calls to the 111 number is from someone in mental distress, latest figures show.

Pilot co-response schemes are already running in some areas, and the Government will now make these part of a national program to be introduced over the next five years.

"Co-response teams are already operating in six police districts and involve police, mental health professionals and ambulance officers, and in some cases iwi.

"They've been locally developed and support early intervention, crisis responses, and access to health and social supports," said Police Minister Ginny Andersen.

About one in 10 calls to the 111 number is from someone in mental distress, latest figures show. (Source: istock.com)

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said police and health officials have been asked to report to Cabinet next March on how a multi-agency response would work – and what resources would be required.

"We want multi-agency responses in every police district and the plan will help ensure people who present in mental distress via 111 receive the support they need, from the right people at the right time," said Verrall.

Andersen said demands on police resources from people in mental distress are increasing and this limits their ability to respond to general offending.

"While police will always have a role in responding to emergency calls when there is a threat to life or public safety, we know that a police-led response is not always fit for purpose for people experiencing mental distress," she said.

Along with setting up co-response teams made up of police, mental health professionals and ambulance officers in every district, the Government said it will also will improve triaging in Emergency Communication Centres, increase the use of telehealth and digital counselling, and develop multi-agency crisis hubs to help relieve pressure on emergency departments.

