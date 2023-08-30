13yo among arrests after Auckland supermarket burglary

A 13-year-old has been arrested after a burglary at a supermarket in Auckland's Avondale early this morning.

A 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were also arrested. The trio face a "range of charges", police said.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Great North Rd about 3.45am.

"A stolen vehicle was fleeing the car park as the first unit arrived, and was driven into by the offenders causing minor damage and no injuries," Inspector Wayne Kitcher said.

"Unfortunately for the offenders, Eagle was soon in the area and began to monitor their movements."

The helicopter tracked the offenders as they drove towards the city and over the Harbour Bridge.

The vehicle was dumped on Chartwell Ave in Glenfield on the North Shore.

"All three offenders ran into an address and were soon taken into custody without any further incident," Kitcher said.

"We have since searched the property and recovered a range of stolen property, including cash registers.

"Given the range of property recovered, our inquiries will continue, and we can't rule out further charges for other incidents."