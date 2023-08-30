New Zealand
1News

13yo among arrests after Auckland supermarket burglary

56 mins ago
Officers were alerted to the incident on Great North Rd in Auckland's Avondale about 3.45am.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Great North Rd in Auckland's Avondale about 3.45am. (Source: 1News)

A 13-year-old has been arrested after a burglary at a supermarket in Auckland's Avondale early this morning.

A 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were also arrested. The trio face a "range of charges", police said.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Great North Rd about 3.45am.

"A stolen vehicle was fleeing the car park as the first unit arrived, and was driven into by the offenders causing minor damage and no injuries," Inspector Wayne Kitcher said.

"Unfortunately for the offenders, Eagle was soon in the area and began to monitor their movements."

The helicopter tracked the offenders as they drove towards the city and over the Harbour Bridge.

The vehicle was dumped on Chartwell Ave in Glenfield on the North Shore.

"All three offenders ran into an address and were soon taken into custody without any further incident," Kitcher said.

"We have since searched the property and recovered a range of stolen property, including cash registers.

"Given the range of property recovered, our inquiries will continue, and we can't rule out further charges for other incidents."

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

BREAKING

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

About one in 10 calls to the 111 number is from someone in mental distress, latest figures show.

7 mins ago

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

The officer punched the woman in the head after the bite - which the Independent Police Conduct Authority said shouldn't have been his response.

30 mins ago

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

33 mins ago

5:06

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

4:56pm

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

4:52pm

0:22

Auckland man jailed for range of child sexual abuse crimes

Auckland man jailed for range of child sexual abuse crimes

1:56pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

BREAKING

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

30 mins ago

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

33 mins ago

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

5:06

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

37 mins ago

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

56 mins ago

Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli wins junior world title

Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli wins junior world title

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

37 mins ago

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28