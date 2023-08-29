League
Warriors make a string of changes for final regular season game

7:31pm
The Warriors have made a host of changes for their final regular season game this weekend against the Dolphins, having already clinched a top-four spot.

Captain Tohu Harris (back) and Luke Metcalf (hamstring) have both been ruled out through injury, while coach Andrew Webster has also decided to rest key players Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who had all been dealing with ongoing niggling issues in recent weeks.

Dylan Walker will come in as loose forward and captain the side in Harris' absence.

Replacing the injured Metcalf is Te Maire Martin, back into the Warriors side for the first time since round six, and who impressed in his comeback for the club's NSW Cup side last weekend.

Edward Kosi replaces Watene-Zelezniak on the right wing, Taine Tuaupiki fills in for Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronald Volkman replaces Johnson, Mitchell Barnett comes in for Fonua-Blake, while Freddy Lussick replaces Egan at hooker.

Brayden Wiliame and Tom Ale are also making returns to first grade, having both been included on the interchange.

Warriors team to face Dolphins:

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Edward Kosi

3. Rocco Berry

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Ronald Volkman

8. Bunty Afoa

9. Freddy Lussick

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Josh Curran

12. Marata Niukore

13. Dylan Walker (c)

Interchange:

14. Brayden Wiliame

15. Jackson Ford

16. Bayley Sironen

17. Tom Ale

