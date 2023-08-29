New online tool reveals 25 years of property disaster claims

Kiwis can now easily find out if a property has been damaged in a natural disaster, over the past 25 years, using a new online tool.
Launched by the Earthquake Commission (EQC), the online portal allows anyone to type in an address and see whether there's been an EQC claim made against it.
The commission's chief resilience and research officer, Jo Horrocks, said it will be particularly helpful for homebuyers, property lawyers and councils.
"One of the reasons we created the portal is that a couple of people in my team actually were buying a house themselves. And despite knowing a lot about natural hazards, they actually really struggled to find all of the information they needed," Horrocks said.
"It was the worst thing to see people post the Auckland flooding or Cyclone Gabrielle to say that they weren't aware that the property was in a hazard zone of some kind," Horrocks said.
However, potential homeowners are still urged to do their own research, as some damage won't be covered by EQC and therefore won't come up on the website.
EQC covers natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and some flooding.
Horrocks also warned that a previous claim wasn't necessarily a sign there was an ongoing issue with the property.
"The portal really is just a prompt to tell you that something has happened in the past. It might have been large, it might have been small. It might have been a long time ago, it might have been recent. And that's just your signal to go and ask more questions to go and find out more."
"We feel like it's been hidden from us because it wasn't mentioned whatsoever by any party," he
"It's about time. Obviously some homeowners are not going to like it because they think it's going to devalue their property but for me, it's a fantastic tool."
"It was pretty scary, when you see the whole hill collapsing on your place," he said.
"If we knew this happened already we could have watched closely and said look we might just going to go somewhere for a few days until the rain stops."
