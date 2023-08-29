Politics
Luxon's encounter with man on fence immortalised with memes

The moment a Vision New Zealand candidate popped up from behind a fence to heckle National's Christopher Luxon and Simeon Brown has become immortalised on social media.

Karl Mokaraka, who also heckled Labour leader Chris Hipkins while he was at Ōtara Market earlier this month, appeared yesterday during a National press conference in Auckland's Pakuranga.

After several minutes of back-and-forward, it prompted Luxon and Brown to move inside, where the media opportunity resumed.

The moment has sparked comparisons with 1990s' sitcom Home Improvement, in which a neighbour repeatedly popped up from behind a fence, and Rudy Giuliani's much-derided press conference at a suburban landscaping company called Four Seasons rather than the well-known Four Seasons Hotel.

Mokaraka is listed on the Vision New Zealand website as a candidate for Otāhuhu-Panmure.

After popping up from behind the fence, Mokaraka said, "We haven't seen you in Ōtara Mr Luxon."

"Hey buddy why can't we just be respectful of everyone," Luxon responded.

"I think you are a candidate for Vision right?" Luxon inquired as Mokaraka had a Vision NZ pin on his jacket.

"We are part of Freedoms New Zealand and we would like you to turn up to our communities," Mokaraka replied.

Freedoms NZ is a new political party co-led by Brian Tamaki and Sue Grey, which is linked with the Hannah Tamaki-led Vision NZ party.

New ZealandPoliticsAuckland

