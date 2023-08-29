Football
1News

Former NZF target John Herdman quits as Canada coach

3:38pm
John Herdman looks on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

John Herdman looks on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Getty)

John Herdman has quit as coach of Canada's men's national team to move behind the bench at Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

The 48-year-old Briton took over as men's coach in 2018 after seven years leading Canada's women and helped the men qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Canada lost to Belgium, Croatia and Morocco at the tournament in Qatar.

Two months later in February earlier this year, Herdman was in Kiwi headlines after it was reported he was being targeted by New Zealand Football to take over the All Whites following the departure of then-coach Danny Hay.

However Herdman was quick to quash the rumours, saying at the time while he had received an offer from NZF, he had turned it down.

"I want to reiterate my commitment to Canada Soccer and the growing of this programme," he said at the time.

"At the World Cup in Qatar, our men showed the world that they belong at that level. I’m not going anywhere."

Recent events have changed that stance though.

Herdman said then he hoped to stay through the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host, but in June he said the Canada Soccer Association needed to increase the team's funding.

Toronto fired Bob Bradley on June 26 and made Terry Dunfield its interim coach. Toronto has 19 points, tied for the lowest in the 29-team league, and has three wins, 13 losses and 10 ties.

“It’s the right time for me to step into a new challenge in my career, and the structure of a club environment is a context I’ve aspired to operate in,” Herdman said in a statement released by Toronto.

“Having access to connect and collaborate with the staff and players daily allows for a different depth of development and connection, both on and off the pitch.”

Mauro Biello, an assistant coach since 2018, was promoted to interim head coach. Canada plays at Japan in an exhibition on October 13 ahead of a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in November.

Assistant coaches Simon Eaddy and Eric Tenllado, lead scout Alex Dodgshon and head of performance Cesar Meylan also are leaving.

Herdman coached New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and led Canada’s women to Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

Alex Agelopoulos launched a bucket of sand at Melbourne City goalie Tom Glover during a violent pitch incursion in December last year, causing a concussion and cut to Glover's face.

43 mins ago

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

Ángeles Béjar says she will remain on hunger strike "night and day" until a solution is found to the "inhumane hounding" of her son.

7:20am

A-League struggling to sign overseas players amid Saudi splurge

A-League struggling to sign overseas players amid Saudi splurge

5:00am

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

Sat, Aug 26

World Cup winners refuse to play until Spain football exec goes

World Cup winners refuse to play until Spain football exec goes

Sat, Aug 26

Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Sat, Aug 26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

10 mins ago

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

0:22

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

14 mins ago

Grant Robertson apologises to James Shaw over climate fund cuts

Grant Robertson apologises to James Shaw over climate fund cuts

31 mins ago

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

43 mins ago

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27