'I'm not going anywhere' - Herdman quashes All Whites rumours

Reports of John Herdman's return to New Zealand Football as the next All Whites coach have been quashed emphatically - by the man himself.

Herdman was understood to be NZF's "leading candidate" to take over the All Whites permanently after the organisation didn't name Danny Hay's successor for their two upcoming friendlies due to personal circumstances.

However, Herdman has now put out a statement with Canada Soccer this morning saying that simply isn't the case.

"Success at this level will always invite opportunity. I’ve received several offers in recent months, all of which I’ve turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football," Herdman said.

"I want to reiterate my commitment to Canada Soccer and the growing of this programme.

"At the World Cup in Qatar, our men showed the world that they belong at that level. I’m not going anywhere. We still have a job to do and the objective is to take this team to the next level in 2026."

John Herdman looks on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Getty)

Herdman's rumoured return came after NZF announced yesterday New Zealand under-20’s coach Darren Bazeley will oversee the national team in the interim as they prepare for two games against China in Auckland and Wellington in March.

Bazeley's appointment was made due to the "leading candidate", who NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell told 1News yesterday was "offshore" and "still interested" in the role, having unexpected family matters to deal with first.

“The reality is in life sometimes you get curve balls and this is a family health situation that couldn't be avoided and came from the blue,” Pragnell said.

Herdman had a strong connection to New Zealand, having previously coached the Football Ferns for five years from 2006.

But his most recent achievements with Canada have strengthened his coaching credentials. Herdman took the North Americans to last year’s World Cup in Qatar - the first time they’d been in the tournament in 36 years.

It’s believed Herdman has been preferred ahead of Bazeley and current Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay, while Des Buckingham earlier ruled himself out after recommitting to Mumbai City.