Good Sorts: Former Canterbury policeman spreading joy of the bugle

This week's Good Sort is a former Canterbury police officer who now works in concrete travels the South Island with an unlikely companion — a bugle.

Bill Peck first started with the bugle at the Oxford RSA nine years ago when they needed someone to play The Last Post.

"I've never looked back," he said.

Now, he plays at cenotaphs, for veterans at rest homes and at RSAs across the South Island, as well as collecting for the Salvation Army.

Even after playing it thousands of times, he said he "still gets nervous every time."

He wants us to remember the sacrifices the generations before us made.

"They won't forget in Rangiora."

Watch Bill Peck ply his trade in the heart-warming video above.