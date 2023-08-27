New Zealand
Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

8 mins ago

Police are investigating an "unexplained" death following reports of "disorder" on a Hastings street last night.

Senior Sergeant James Keene said the death at a residential address in the suburb of Raureka is being treated as "unexplained".

"Around 8.50pm, police responded to calls of a disorder on Murdoch Place where a person was found unresponsive. After receiving medical assistance, they died at the scene," he said in a media release.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing."

A police scene guard remains in place at the property.

