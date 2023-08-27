Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea was forced to stop her concert in Saudi Arabia after her pants split open on stage.

The Problems rapper, 33, was scheduled to do a full headline slot at e-sports and gaming event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday, but has now taken to Instagram to explain she ended the show early due to Saudi dress codes and laws over what flesh females can show in public.

She told her fans alongside a clip of the moment her pants ripped during the start of her show: "Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split and unfortunately I wasn’t permitted to end the show.

"BUT silver lining. “The promoters were amazingly kind to me and the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive.

"I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever and ultimately showed me how kind, loving and supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment."

The Australian rapper also addressed the incident on X, stating she and her team "all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting".

She added when she shouted during the gig: "Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!" it "apparently sent the authorities over the edge" – signing off: "Lol."

Iggy also concluded: "I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it."

It is unclear if Azalea plans to reschedule her show.

According to a website for Saudi Arabia immigration, the dress code for women in the predominantly Muslim country has evolved in recent years, but female visitors should still "cover as much flesh as possible to avoid drawing unwelcome attention."

It said: "The key to following the Saudi clothing code is modesty. You will be OK as long as you dress modestly."

Fans took the comments section of her post to praise her for her "bravery" but others questioned why she agreed to play in Saudi Arabia at all due to the country’s horrific human rights record, especially concerning women.