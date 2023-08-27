Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

53 mins ago
Iggy Azalea's latex pants split at her thigh during the show in Saudi Arabia.

Iggy Azalea's latex pants split at her thigh during the show in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Instagram/thenewclassic)

Iggy Azalea was forced to stop her concert in Saudi Arabia after her pants split open on stage.

The Problems rapper, 33, was scheduled to do a full headline slot at e-sports and gaming event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday, but has now taken to Instagram to explain she ended the show early due to Saudi dress codes and laws over what flesh females can show in public.

She told her fans alongside a clip of the moment her pants ripped during the start of her show: "Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split and unfortunately I wasn’t permitted to end the show.

"BUT silver lining. “The promoters were amazingly kind to me and the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive.

"I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever and ultimately showed me how kind, loving and supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment."

The Australian rapper also addressed the incident on X, stating she and her team "all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting".

She added when she shouted during the gig: "Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!" it "apparently sent the authorities over the edge" – signing off: "Lol."

Iggy also concluded: "I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it."

It is unclear if Azalea plans to reschedule her show.

According to a website for Saudi Arabia immigration, the dress code for women in the predominantly Muslim country has evolved in recent years, but female visitors should still "cover as much flesh as possible to avoid drawing unwelcome attention."

It said: "The key to following the Saudi clothing code is modesty. You will be OK as long as you dress modestly."

Fans took the comments section of her post to praise her for her "bravery" but others questioned why she agreed to play in Saudi Arabia at all due to the country’s horrific human rights record, especially concerning women.

EntertainmentMiddle EastMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

The 35-year-old singer has denied allegations of discrimination and creating a "hostile work environment" made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe.

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25

7:40

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Thu, Aug 24

8:40

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Wed, Aug 23

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Wed, Aug 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

33 mins ago

3 injured as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

3 injured as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

53 mins ago

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

4:59pm

'So personal, so negative' - Luxon hits back at Hipkins' criticism

'So personal, so negative' - Luxon hits back at Hipkins' criticism

4:30pm

NZ's rural economy faces hammering from China downturn - analyst

17:42

NZ's rural economy faces hammering from China downturn - analyst

4:04pm

Māori wards law repeal likely under National govt - Luxon

Māori wards law repeal likely under National govt - Luxon

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

53 mins ago

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Barker hosted the US version of The Price is Right for 35 years before retiring in 2007.

2:42pm

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25