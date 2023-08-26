New Zealand
1News

Wellington hip hop dancers set sights on Portugal world champs

By Kate Nicol-Williams, 1News Reporter
1:42pm

The countdown is on for a group of young Wellington dancers who are representing New Zealand at a global hip hop competition in Portugal in two months' time.

Nova Dance Crew includes girls from across Wellington aged nine to 13 years old.

Each dancer needs to raise $10,000 for the trip, with the total cost estimated to be $200,000.

"When we first found out, we weren't 100% sure if we were going, but we were still so happy even just qualifying to go — but when I found out we were actually going I was in shock and so happy, I told all my friends that are dancing with me," Georgia Spellacey said.

The crew have held a Barbie movie fundraiser event and a sausage sizzle and have more planned, Spellacey said.

More than $12,000 has been donated on a Givealittle page.

"I think we're feeling overwhelmed and really lucky with all the support we've received but for me, it's really important that the girls see how many people are backing them because they're amazing dancers and they deserve to feel that," coach Myah Miranda told 1News.

Miranda has competed at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships herself twice.

"Just the impact that had on my life was huge and to now be living the process through the eyes of the girls, I just know how much they're going to get out of this and to me that's just enough to keep going."

The group qualified for the event last year as well but decided not to go due to the implications of travelling with Covid-19 circulating and the cost of the trip.

"Things were pretty tough, they achieved their dream and it hurt to tell them 'no' — so then when they qualified again this year it was sort of a no-brainer, but obviously that amount of money was looming," Miranda said.

The cost includes flights for each young dancer and a caregiver, accommodation, food, the competition entry fee, dance studio hire, costume, hair products, make up, New Zealand travelling tracksuit and sneakers.

"The parents decided that they would do anything they could to get their girls there," Miranda said.

"As a team, we all decided that this is something we had to do so we made the decision and things are starting to fall into place now with fundraising efforts. But by no means is it easy," she added.

"It's going to be a tough journey but we have to get the girls there; no one gets left behind."

Dad Iain Latimer said competing in the world championships will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for his daughter. That prompted their family to commit to the trip and think about how they would raise the funds afterwards.

"Just seeing her up on stage is something that I could never do myself and I'm blown away every time I see them dance," he said.

"To be honest, every show I've been to, I'm sort of watching it through teary eyes.

"I've cried at every show she's been in, so you know, why not cry at the next one? Cry when we're over in Portugal."

Trainings will increase to four times a week from next week.

"We'll be taking all the steps here to get them ready for when they're over there. Once they're over there, their main job is just to get on that stage and dance," Miranda said.

Increasing fitness will be a focus for the group, as well as perfecting their routine and preparing for performing on the other side of the world by training at odd times.

