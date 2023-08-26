Webster jokes new Warriors fan Steve Kerr 'a Wah from way back!'

From one Warriors coach to another, Andrew Webster has made NBA star Steve Kerr an honorary "Wah from way back".

The "Up the Wahs" movement got a massive injection of star power yesterday ahead of the Warriors' clash with the Dragons at Mt Smart after Kerr, an NBA champion as both a player and coach, threw his backing behind the Kiwi NRL club.

Kerr, who coaches the Golden State Warriors in the NBA but also Team USA, was asked ahead of his national side's FIBA World Cup clash with the Tall Blacks what he thought of the New Zealand club's chances in the NRL playoffs this season.

He give a cheeky "Up the Wahs" in response with a grin.

The moment was an instant hit, going viral on social media as the Warriors earned their seventh-straight win with a gritty 18-6 win last night at Mt Smart.

After the game, Webster said he was thankful for the support that was seemingly going global now.

“He’s a Wah from way back,” Webster joked.

“He rang me and Banga (Tohu Harris) and gave us a bit of advice, didn’t he?”

“Yep,” Harris added.

“I didn’t see it, but I’ll pretend I did. But I’m really happy he did it, it’s good,” Webster said.

The "Up the Wahs" phrase has become popular this season with the team's newfound success under Webster with a spot in this year's top four locked up with last night's win.

Along with Kerr's backing, players from other clubs such as former Warrior Reece Walsh have been filmed enjoying the saying and now Kiwi mobile phone provider One NZ, the Warriors' naming sponsor, has gotten on board by changing their network name on Smartphones to the catchphrase.