New Zealand
1News

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

24 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Two people are seriously injured and a third is wanted by police after an aggravated robbery and a crash in Palmerston North overnight.

Police said officers were called to a Tremaine Ave commercial premises at about 10.20pm last night after a report of three people "entering, presenting a firearm and demanding cash" before fleeing.

"About 2.30am, police signalled for a vehicle to stop on College Street, however it fled and immediately crashed into a parked vehicle," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Two people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital. Another occupant fled the scene."

Police said items believed to be connected to the robbery were found in the vehicle.

"Police continue to make enquiries into the robbery and to locate the third occupant. Charges are expected to be laid in due course."

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

The man — who had over 40 years experience in the harness racing industry — was convicted of 30 offences involving 11 horses at his Dairy Flat property.

12:12pm

Abbey Caves rāhui could be extended after teen's death

Abbey Caves rāhui could be extended after teen's death

A cave system near Whangārei could stay closed for some time following the death of a 15-year-old boy during a school caving trip in May.

6:19pm

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

4:57pm

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

4:25pm

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

3:52pm

Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

3:00pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

24 mins ago

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

56 mins ago

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

12:12pm

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

11:43am

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Fri, Aug 25