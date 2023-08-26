Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Two people are seriously injured and a third is wanted by police after an aggravated robbery and a crash in Palmerston North overnight.

Police said officers were called to a Tremaine Ave commercial premises at about 10.20pm last night after a report of three people "entering, presenting a firearm and demanding cash" before fleeing.

"About 2.30am, police signalled for a vehicle to stop on College Street, however it fled and immediately crashed into a parked vehicle," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Two people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital. Another occupant fled the scene."

Police said items believed to be connected to the robbery were found in the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police continue to make enquiries into the robbery and to locate the third occupant. Charges are expected to be laid in due course."