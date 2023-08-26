'There's nothing we can't achieve' - Former gang rivals become brothers

The bulldog, and the black fist.

Notorious imagery associated with the Mongrel Mob, and Black Power gangs.

And it's often unmissable, with members getting the imagery tattooed on their faces, a permanent reminder of identity, and their past.

Hemi Davidson was once a member of the Nomads and Black Power gangs, after growing up in an environment where that's what he knew.

"I went to jail when I was like sixteen, and that's where everything started more of less."

He grew up in Foxton, but also spent much of his youth growing up in Highbury, a suburb of Palmerston North often associated with gang activity.

"On and off, for about 33 years (I was) in and out of the gangs, and in and out of jail. I thought it made me a superstar, like a superhero. But it made me selfish and a greedy person."

Standing next to Hemi as he recounted his youth, was Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui. So much of what Hemi has been through, could so easily be attributed to him aside from the fact he was on the opposing side of the gang war, being a Mongrel Mob member.

"I grew up around gangs, but it wasn't until I went into prison at a young age, 16, that I fully embraced the gangs and wanted to become a gang member to feel apart of a family."

He says that identity became so engrained, that he "didn't really want to get out of prison" when approaching the end of his sentence, but is so glad that he did.

"It showed me something different to what I was used to," says Matthew. "I started becoming more involved with a family that I thought I'd lost during my time in prison."

Not only did he reconnect with his own family, but found a new one through Legacy Church in Palmerston North, where he met Hemi.

Both of them have left their gang affiliations behind.

"The first time I met Hemi, I was going on a van ride to come to the church, and we pulled up to his address and I was like 'ooph', just a bit offish. But when I jumped out of the van, I got embraced with the most biggest hug, just the most loveliest hug I've ever felt."

That feeling's reciprocated by Hemi.

"(I'm in) the happiest time in my life, and I get to hang out with Matty and he makes me laugh all the time. He brightens up every day."

As they describe their relationship, it's impossible to ignore the elephant in the room.

They're each covered in gang tattoos, with Matthew's face and hands also adorning Nazi symbols of swastikas and the SS.

Hemi and Matthew are in the middle of laser surgery to have their tattoos removed.

"We've got our next sessions next week, so it's coming off but we're used to it (the attention) now."

Hemi recounts a time where he spotted Matthew in the line behind him at Work and Income, and barely after giving him a look a security guard physically intervened to separate them.

He laughs when he remembers it was an "aunty" from church who explained to the staff that the men were like brothers.

Matthew says he's used to the attention his facial tattoos bring.

"The reason I got them was just to show people that yeah I'm not a part of who you are, I don't want to be a part of who you are. When I walk on one side of the road, you walk on the other."

His views have now changed, now that he's embraced his new community in the church, and turned away from gang life. But the tattoos remain, for now.

"People do stare, but that's not my problem. I'm just going to my destination, heading to where I need to be. When they are removed, I'll just show the people we are making changes."

They're now using their stories of change to try and impact others. On Friday, they organised and led a peace march through the city, that drew hundreds from the community to join them.

It comes as gang tensions in the city have ramped up in recent weeks. Police are dealing with three active, separate homicide investigations.

But they're both hopeful that if they can change, others can too, be it through a church, or other organisations.

"They've just got to be willing to take that first step - that's the first goal. If you're willing to take that first step, the doors open," Hemi says.

'Hope' is a word Hemi didn't think applied to him for most his life.

"I thought I wasn't worthy enough for that word. But Jesus Christ has given me that (...) and he's taught me how to love again, and to forgive, and to stop hating, which makes me a better man, and a better dad."

He's excited to reconnect more with his seven daughters, some of whom have spent most of their lives in Australia.

"I don't really have any photos of my kids when they were babies, which is a lot that I've missed out on and a lot that they've missed out on. But I'm glad they've given me another chance."

Another chance, with a new brother by his side.

The unlikeliest of pairings.