Hundreds join ex-gang members on Palmy peace walk

By Dewi Preece, 1News Reporter
15 mins ago

A peace walk, organised by two ex-rival gang members, saw hundreds march the streets of Palmerston North today.

It comes as gang tensions in the city have escalated in recent weeks, with police juggling three separate homicide investigations while delicately balancing the calm between both sides.

Leading the walk was Hemi Davidson, a former Black Power and Nomads member, alongside Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui, previously of the Mongrel Mob.

The pair have since left their respective gang lives behind, and were brought together when they met at Legacy Church in Palmerston North.

Matthew said: "It was just the most powerful thing I've ever felt. No judgement. I felt like I was an actual part of a family."

Hemi was baptised at the church six months ago, and said "the last 18 and a half months have been the best time of my life, the happiest time of my life".

They organised the peace walk to try and play their part against the backdrop of rising gang tensions in Palmerston North.

Fellow church member, and ex-Mongrel Mob member Jason Hina says he's incredibly proud to see them uniting.

"It humbles my heart," he said. "To see two ex-gang members walking side by side with their community, in love and peace and harmony. And that's what I'd like to see happen from now on moving forward."

For large parts of his life, Hina has been in and out of prison, and has lived through his fair share of troubles.

"I didn't have a very good upbringing with drugs, alcohol and abuse. I was on methamphetamine, marijuana, speed. [I was in] violent and abusive relationships that just spiralled downhill."

He left the Mob in the late nineties, and credits finding faith through his church with keeping him on the right path.

But he's become frustrated with the recent flare up between rival gangs, and is calling on their leaders, police and the wider community to come together to find solutions.

"People need to be [held] accountable. They're walking around with blood on their hands. There's family members out there with loved ones who are gone, because of the actions of this ill behaviour. It needs to stop brother, it needs to stop."

Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham is optimistic they can try and facilitate a de-escalation process.

"I'm very confident that we are close to that. It's a matter of getting a location where we can all meet."

He thinks the gangs themselves want an end to the situation as much as anyone.

"Absolutely. I don't think anybody wants to see their friends or family injured and killed in these terrible ways. I think they want a resolution to this as much as we do."

He's currently heading three separate homicide investigations dating back to May this year, and has called on extra resources from Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu and Wellington.

Police say the homicides aren't currently connected, and they're yet to lay any charges.

"Each investigation takes a long time. It's a meticulous operation to gather all the evidence, get it all together and then identify our offenders and hold them to account."

There's an increased police presence in the city at the moment, but he says members of the public should feel safe.

"I think the public need to know that we're not going to tolerate any sort of misbehaviour or any sort of bad behaviour."

They are still calling for any information from the public that may help with any of their ongoing investigations.

