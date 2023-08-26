World
AAP

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

47 mins ago
The boys were ﻿taken to Sydney Children's Hospital, but later died.

The boys were ﻿taken to Sydney Children's Hospital, but later died. (Source: Nine)

Two children have been killed a single vehicle crash in the southern Sydney suburb of Monterey.

Emergency services were called to The Grand Parade, Monterey, at 9.50pm on Friday (local time) following reports of a crash.

Police arrived to find a car had crashed into a tree.

Two boys aged nine and 10 were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they later died.

A nine-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The 33-year-old male driver was uninjured and underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

WorldAccidentsCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

The historic mugshot was released by authorities in Georgia. The former US President was charged with trying to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020.

1:11pm

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

Kremlin political critics, turncoat spies and investigative journalists have been killed or assaulted in a variety of ways.

9:50am

British Museum boss steps down amid thefts of ancient items

British Museum boss steps down amid thefts of ancient items

8:46am

US family of five found dead by police performing welfare check

US family of five found dead by police performing welfare check

7:11am

Aus mum sent 'save me' song to friend before being stabbed to death

Aus mum sent 'save me' song to friend before being stabbed to death

6:40pm

Canadian man arrested after chemicals sold online, 88 buyers die

Canadian man arrested after chemicals sold online, 88 buyers die

5:46pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

47 mins ago

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

4:25pm

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

4:03pm

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

3:40pm

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

0:33

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25