Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

Two children have been killed a single vehicle crash in the southern Sydney suburb of Monterey.

Emergency services were called to The Grand Parade, Monterey, at 9.50pm on Friday (local time) following reports of a crash.

Police arrived to find a car had crashed into a tree.

Two boys aged nine and 10 were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they later died.

A nine-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The 33-year-old male driver was uninjured and underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.