Football
1 Sport

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
59 mins ago
Football on a field.

Football on a field. (Source: istock.com)

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has announced that Papua New Guinea will relinquish their place at the men's Olympic qualification tournament which starts tomorrow.

OFC said the tournament opener at Mt Smart Stadium between Papua New Guinea and the OlyWhites tomorrow now won't go ahead.

It comes as Papua New Guinea was unable to secure visas in time before travelling to Auckland.

As per FIFA regulations for the Preliminary Competitions of the Olympic Football Tournaments Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024, the matter will be referred to the relevant FIFA judicial bodies.

It's a relief for Olywhites coach Darren Bazeley who had to plan for the match without their five Wellington Phoenix players for the under 23 tournament opener, as the A-League club had asked to hold on to to them for tomorrow's Australia Cup match against Melbourne City.

New Zealand are aiming to qualify for the next year's Paris Olympics and build on their run into the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020.

FootballAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

"I think in terms of a men’s World Cup, it’s about when not if," Andrew Pragnell said.

Tue, Aug 15

Former Football Ferns react to historic win in World Cup opener

Former Football Ferns react to historic win in World Cup opener

The win is huge for former players who know the team well and have been there through multiple world cups.

Fri, Jul 21

5:28

FIFA World Cup sees solemn start with respect paid to shooting victims

FIFA World Cup sees solemn start with respect paid to shooting victims

Thu, Jul 20

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

Wed, Jul 19

0:41

Streaker in wheelchair halts Auckland football match

Streaker in wheelchair halts Auckland football match

Mon, Jun 19

Auckland FC embrace underdog status for FIFA Club World Cup

Auckland FC embrace underdog status for FIFA Club World Cup

Sat, Jan 14

1:55

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Lawson set for F1 debut after Ricciardo fractures hand

2:00

Lawson set for F1 debut after Ricciardo fractures hand

13 mins ago

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

1:01

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

25 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Leaked emails show failure to evacuate as rivers rose

2:59

Cyclone Gabrielle: Leaked emails show failure to evacuate as rivers rose

6:25pm

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

6:20pm

Govt announces residence pathway for Ukraine refugees

2:32

Govt announces residence pathway for Ukraine refugees

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25