Politics
1News

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

8:00pm

The recently-established gun registry - while contentious in some political circles - has overwhelming support from the public, according to a 1News Verian Poll.

When asked "do you think New Zealand should keep or abolish the firearm registry?", 82% said it should be kept, 13% said it should be abolished, and 6% did not know or refused to answer.

Like most respondents, the National Party supports the registry, however its potential coalition partner ACT is keen to see it gone.

Since the gun registry went live two months ago, nearly 7000 owners have lodged 30,000 firearms, providing some early indications of where New Zealand's estimated 1.5 million guns are.

The 2019 Christchurch mosque terror attack sparked the sweeping gun reform, including the registry, however it has become a political football.

National MP and former minister of defence Mark Mitchell said the registry was justified as the country "without a doubt" has an issue with "licensed firearms holders going in and buying on order for people that don't have licences, mostly gang members and organised crime".

ACT leader David Seymour, however, argued earlier this month that the registry is "$200 million, we can't afford it, [and] it needs to be gone".

As the party has said it does not do bottom-lines when it comes to coalition talks, meaning the issue may become negotiable.

However - even if public opinion says otherwise - ACT's stance is remaining sturdy.

The latest 1News Verian Poll has National and ACT currently on course for a win. Meaning the gun registry might come up again sooner rather than later.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

Kweku Mandela said his grandfather "definitely loved the people of New Zealand", but ACT's leader got it wrong.

2:22pm

Ex-Aus PM Scott Morrison nearly led NZ National Party campaign

Ex-Aus PM Scott Morrison nearly led NZ National Party campaign

Former NZ finance minister Steven Joyce made the revelation in his newly released book On The Record.

Fri, Aug 25

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

Fri, Aug 25

Jack Tame: ACT's poor candidate vetting was uncharacteristically sloppy

Jack Tame: ACT's poor candidate vetting was uncharacteristically sloppy

Fri, Aug 25

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

Thu, Aug 24

1:53

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Thu, Aug 24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Four tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

Four tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

8:00pm

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

2:21

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

7:30pm

One of NZ's great walks set to reopen 18 months after storm

2:20

One of NZ's great walks set to reopen 18 months after storm

7:15pm

Lawson set for F1 debut after Ricciardo fractures hand

2:00

Lawson set for F1 debut after Ricciardo fractures hand

7:12pm

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

1:01

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25