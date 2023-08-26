National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

The recently-established gun registry - while contentious in some political circles - has overwhelming support from the public, according to a 1News Verian Poll.

When asked "do you think New Zealand should keep or abolish the firearm registry?", 82% said it should be kept, 13% said it should be abolished, and 6% did not know or refused to answer.

Like most respondents, the National Party supports the registry, however its potential coalition partner ACT is keen to see it gone.

Since the gun registry went live two months ago, nearly 7000 owners have lodged 30,000 firearms, providing some early indications of where New Zealand's estimated 1.5 million guns are.

The 2019 Christchurch mosque terror attack sparked the sweeping gun reform, including the registry, however it has become a political football.

National MP and former minister of defence Mark Mitchell said the registry was justified as the country "without a doubt" has an issue with "licensed firearms holders going in and buying on order for people that don't have licences, mostly gang members and organised crime".

ACT leader David Seymour, however, argued earlier this month that the registry is "$200 million, we can't afford it, [and] it needs to be gone".

As the party has said it does not do bottom-lines when it comes to coalition talks, meaning the issue may become negotiable.

However - even if public opinion says otherwise - ACT's stance is remaining sturdy.