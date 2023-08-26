Four tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

Four tickets shared Lotto First Division in tonight's draw as Powerball's $6 million prize rolled over.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 26, 30, 36, 39 Bonus 28 Powerball 02.

The four tickets which won first division each took home $250,000. They were sold at Pioneer New World and Pak'N'Save in Palmerston North, and online to Auckland and Waikato accounts.

Powerball has rolled over to be $8 million in Wednesday's draw.

Eighteen tickets also shared Lotto Second Division as the wins were spread around.

Those tickets each took home $15,885.

Strike's top prize wasn't won and also rolled over.