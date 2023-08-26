New Zealand
1News

Four tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

7 mins ago
Lotto (illustration).

Lotto (illustration). (Source: 1News)

Four tickets shared Lotto First Division in tonight's draw as Powerball's $6 million prize rolled over.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 26, 30, 36, 39 Bonus 28 Powerball 02.

The four tickets which won first division each took home $250,000. They were sold at Pioneer New World and Pak'N'Save in Palmerston North, and online to Auckland and Waikato accounts.

Powerball has rolled over to be $8 million in Wednesday's draw.

Eighteen tickets also shared Lotto Second Division as the wins were spread around.

Those tickets each took home $15,885.

Strike's top prize wasn't won and also rolled over.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

National, like most in the latest 1News Verian Poll, is in favour of the registry. ACT on the other hand wants to see it gone.

8:00pm

2:21

One of NZ's great walks set to reopen 18 months after storm

One of NZ's great walks set to reopen 18 months after storm

Residents of a remote West Coast town are ready to celebrate.

7:30pm

2:20

Cyclone Gabrielle: Leaked emails show failure to evacuate as rivers rose

Cyclone Gabrielle: Leaked emails show failure to evacuate as rivers rose

7:00pm

2:59

Govt announces residence pathway for Ukraine refugees

Govt announces residence pathway for Ukraine refugees

6:20pm

2:32

Two dead in Waikato two-car crash

Two dead in Waikato two-car crash

6:15pm

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

3:40pm

0:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Four tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

Four tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

8:00pm

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

2:21

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

7:30pm

One of NZ's great walks set to reopen 18 months after storm

2:20

One of NZ's great walks set to reopen 18 months after storm

7:15pm

Lawson set for F1 debut after Ricciardo fractures hand

2:00

Lawson set for F1 debut after Ricciardo fractures hand

7:12pm

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

1:01

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25