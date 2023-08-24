Boxing
1News

Meet the 8yo boxing trainer in world champion Mea Motu's corner

30 mins ago

The relationship between an athlete and their coach can mean the difference between success and greatness.

Would Peter Snell be athlete of the century if it wasn't for Arthur Lydiard? Can we hear the name Tom Brady without thinking of Bill Belichick?

Ahead of her title defence on Saturday night, New Zealand's IBO super bantamweight world champion Mea Motu and her Peach Boxing trainer are busy making their own legend – but exactly which Peach is in her corner may surprise some.

While many eight-year-old kids are busy learning day to day, Zen Peach is also spending his afternoon’s after school giving out the lessons.

His No.1 student? Motu.

“He's worked every day, hustled by my side every day and he's come in here morning and night and just given everything to me,” Motu told 1News.

“It means the world.”

Zen's dad Issac runs Peach Boxing and was the first to recognise a champion in the mum of five but it was his son that earned her trust at the gym.

“We have a special bond and no one can take that away from me,” she said.

“I'll trust him over anybody.”

Zen said the trust goes both ways.

“Her last fight, I trained every day with her, I think I just saw something in her,” Zen said.

And for whatever reason, it was Zen who was able to get through to Motu when his dad couldn't.

“He drilled it in me every day – D every day he'd come out in to the gym and just practice with me and be like, 'no that's terrible, no' and he was real honest.

“He'd say, 'that's shit, how come dad can't teach you to throw a right hand’?”

Zen’s recount of the story is as brutally honest.

“It wasn't powerful or fast – it was just a little slow right hand that wasn't hard or fast so I had to fix it,” he explained.

“I told her to turn the right hand, turn it over and twist the leg with it to make it hard and fast and then we kept drilling it for ages. It took a few months but then she got it right.”

Motu’s fights have now become a real family affair for the Peachs with Zen’s mum Alina also in the fighter’s corner.

Jesse Peach hugs his boxer Mea Motu winning the WBO super bantamweight world title.

Jesse Peach hugs his boxer Mea Motu winning the WBO super bantamweight world title. (Source: Photosport)

While she initially thought Zen’s influence with Motu was a “joke”, she like many others has come to realise just how important the tag-team is.

“We just thought Mea was being really kind and entertaining Zen and going along with it and so we were like, 'thanks Mea, thanks for letting Zen do this' but then we quickly realised that they were for real and Zen was actually not wrong in what he was telling her,” she said.

“And she was taking it all in and for whatever reason it works – she does really well listening to him and he's teaching her good stuff.”

And in case anyone is wonder, the littlest boxing trainer in New Zealand has big predictions for Saturday's world title defence against South Africa’s Ellen Simwaka.

“I reckon probably inside five rounds Mea will knock her out to the body.”

Motu backs her trainer’s call – so long as he’s there to see it on Saturday night.

“When it comes to that corner I have to hear him,” she said.

“I'm gonna win it with him right by my side.”

BoxingBoxing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Muhammad Ali's grandson fighting for his own legacy in MMA

Muhammad Ali's grandson fighting for his own legacy in MMA

Biaggio Ali Walsh appears to have his famous grandfather's skills, having won all three fights on PFL cards with first-round knockouts on punches.

Tue, Aug 22

Joshua's knockout win sets up possible showdown with Wilder

Joshua's knockout win sets up possible showdown with Wilder

Former world champion Anthony Joshua stops Robert Helenius in London to set up heavyweight super fight with Deontay Wilder.

Sun, Aug 13

Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

Mon, Jul 24

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

Sun, Jul 23

Kiwi Mikhailovich getting closer to IBF world title shot

Kiwi Mikhailovich getting closer to IBF world title shot

Wed, Jun 14

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Thu, May 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

Pair arrested over alleged murder on Auckland's Queen St

Pair arrested over alleged murder on Auckland's Queen St

30 mins ago

Meet the 8yo boxing trainer in world champion Mea Motu's corner

2:10

Meet the 8yo boxing trainer in world champion Mea Motu's corner

30 mins ago

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

30 mins ago

Could take years to shut down polluting piggery - council

Could take years to shut down polluting piggery - council

10:00pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22