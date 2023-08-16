Boxing
Mea Motu battling asthma condition ahead of first title defence

3:54pm
Mea Motu

Mea Motu (Source: Photosport)

Mea Motu, New Zealand’s IBO super bantamweight boxing champion, is managing an asthma condition made worse by a recent lung infection 10 days out from her first title defence.

Motu is scheduled to fight Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium on August 26.

Spokeswoman Alina Peach, the wife of Motu’s trainer Isaac Peach, told 1News that Motu was working with Drug Free Sport NZ to ensure she received the required exemptions for the prescribed medication.

“She has had asthma for a long time,” Alina Peach said. “She normally has it under control and doesn’t normally need extra medication leading up to a camp but a lung infection has meant the asthma has flared up.

“We’re confident it won’t affect her performance on the night."

The undefeated Motu, 33, won her title by beating Canadian Tania Walters by unanimous decision in April. It was later revealed that Motu went into the fight with two broken ribs suffered in training.

