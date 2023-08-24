Man arrested over teen pharmacy assistant held at knifepoint

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after he entered a West Auckland pharmacy and allegedly held the teenage shop assistant at knifepoint.

Police were called to reports of a robbery at a Titirangi Rd pharmacy on 11 August shortly before 6pm.

Detective Sergeant Murray Free said the man approached the counter, allegedly presenting a knife and demanding money from the shop assistant.

He then took money from the till drawer before fleeing the shop.

"We have no tolerance for this sort of violent behaviour against people who are just going about their job," said Free.

"Fortunately, the victim was not hurt as a result of this ordeal but is understandably shaken and has been provided support by police."

Inquiries have been ongoing since the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage and forensic examinations.

"It is pleasing for police that we have made an arrest in this investigation, and I hope this will bring some reassurance to the victim and wider community."

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Waitākere District Court at a later date.