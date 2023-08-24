New Zealand
1News

Defence outlines case in retrial of man accused of murdering friend

By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
55 mins ago
David Benbow and Michael McGrath

David Benbow and Michael McGrath (Source: 1News)

The defence has this morning outlined its case in the retrial of David Benbow, who stands accused of murdering his friend Michael McGrath.

The retrial began this week in the High Court at Christchurch.

McGrath went missing six years ago — his body and a weapon have never been found, with the Crown case based on circumstantial evidence.

Today defence counsel Kathy Besire told the jury police have not found any evidence a crime has been committed.

"David Benbow does not know what happened to Michael McGrath. It could be suicide, an accident, deliberately doesn't want to be found or the subject of foul play by persons unknown," Besire said.

Earlier the Crown summarised its case and outlined the evidence it plans to present.

A jury of six men and six women will sit through the case which is expected to take around eight weeks, before it retires to consider its verdict.

Simon McGrath, Michael McGrath's younger brother, is the first Crown witness to be called this morning as the evidence stage of the trial now begins.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cop broke Covid rules, drove group across Akl border for tangi - IPCA

Cop broke Covid rules, drove group across Akl border for tangi - IPCA

The Auckland border was breached by a police inspector who "disregarded the law", the police watchdog has found.

12 mins ago

Mama Hooch survivor to predator: 'You stole my right to feel safe'

Mama Hooch survivor to predator: 'You stole my right to feel safe'

Survivors of Mama Hooch sexual predators Danny and Roberto Jaz have spoken of the impact of the brothers' sickening crimes as the pair await sentencing.

54 mins ago

Woman helping Queen St fatal shooting suspect - police

Woman helping Queen St fatal shooting suspect - police

11:41am

Company failed two young men killed in crash on way to work - coroner

Company failed two young men killed in crash on way to work - coroner

11:04am

2 women arrested over alleged assault outside intermediate school

2 women arrested over alleged assault outside intermediate school

8:29am

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

7:38am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Cop broke Covid rules, drove group across Akl border for tangi - IPCA

Cop broke Covid rules, drove group across Akl border for tangi - IPCA

52 mins ago

Analysis: All Blacks back 'Slim Reaper' Telea to haunt Springboks

Analysis: All Blacks back 'Slim Reaper' Telea to haunt Springboks

54 mins ago

Mama Hooch survivor to predator: 'You stole my right to feel safe'

Mama Hooch survivor to predator: 'You stole my right to feel safe'

55 mins ago

Defence outlines case in retrial of man accused of murdering friend

Defence outlines case in retrial of man accused of murdering friend

11:56am

Ward-Lealand appointed to Māori Language Commission

Ward-Lealand appointed to Māori Language Commission

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Wed, Aug 23

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22