New Zealand
Retrial of Christchurch man accused of murdering friend begins

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
2:42pm
David Benbow’s first trial was held earlier this year but after seven weeks of evidence the jury failed to reach a verdict.

David Benbow’s first trial was held earlier this year but after seven weeks of evidence the jury failed to reach a verdict. (Source: Supplied)

The retrial of David Benbow, the man accused of murdering his friend Michael McGrath, got underway at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

In 2019, the former Corrections officer was charged with McGrath’s murder.

He denies the charge.

McGrath was last seen six years ago, and his body has never been found.

Justice Eaton told the jury today the case could last up to eight weeks and the Crown intends to call about 120 witnesses.

Benbow’s first trial was held earlier this year but after seven weeks of evidence the jury failed to reach a verdict.

